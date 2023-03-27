MILAN -- Tourist properties in Tuscany, a prime destination for upmarket foreign holidaymakers, will have to limit the use of water in their swimming pools this summer because of fears of shortages as Italy faces another drought.

Acquedotto del Fiora (ADF), the aqueduct serving a third of Tuscany through a network more than 5,000 miles long, will outlaw the use of regular drinking water to fill private swimming pools open to guests between June and the end of September.