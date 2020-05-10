TOKYO — Toyota Motor Corp. is supporting the nationwide medical effort to combat the ongoing covid-19 pandemic by providing vehicles specially equipped with barriers designed to prevent drivers from being infected.
By the end of April, the automaker had provided 12 such vehicles — Hiace vans and minivan taxis called JPN Taxis — to medical institutions and local governments, after the company outfitted them to safely transport infected people.
The Hiace model has a partition between the driver’s seat and rear seats, and has an exhaust fan to eject the air in the rear compartment.
Meanwhile, the JPN Taxi-based cars also have a partition that creates a condition of positive air pressure in the front of the car and negative air pressure in the rear, so that air in the rear compartment never flows forward to where the driver is sitting.