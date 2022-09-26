As Colorado police officers searched Yareni Rios-Gonzalez's truck on the night of Sept. 16, a train horn sounded in the distance.

The officers appeared to take note of the train only as it came within feet of a police vehicle parked on the tracks - with Rios-Gonzalez handcuffed inside, according to authorities and body-camera footage. A male officer standing near the tracks looked at the approaching train and grew frantic, the footage shows.