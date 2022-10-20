Australian artist turns ocean pollution into art

Australian-based artist, Marina DeBris, stands with her latest sculpture, "A Drop in the Ocean, Said 7.8 Billion People" at the 2022 Sculptures by the Seas exhibition in Sydney on Wednesday. 

 CORDELIA HSU/REUTERS

SYDNEY - Australia-based environmental artist Marina DeBris aims to portray the power of one person in the planet's fight against marine pollution with her latest sculpture showcased at a Sydney beach exhibition.

"Just a drop in the ocean, Said 7.8 billion people" is on display at Sculpture by the Sea, which opened on Friday.