In this photo from Sept. 21, 2019, actor Treat Williams is shown on stage during The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and Metrograph special screening of Hair with Treat Williams at Metrograph in New York City. 

 Lars Niki/Getty Images for The Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences/TNS

Treat Williams died of "severe trauma and blood loss," the New York medical examiner's office determined nearly two months after the "Everwood" star was killed in a motorcycle accident in Vermont.

Officials also confirmed Tuesday that Ryan Koss of Dorset, Vermont, has been charged with "grossly negligent operation with death" after he allegedly steered his car "into the path of ... Williams' motorcycle," the Vermont State Police said in a news release.