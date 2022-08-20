Koby Morrisette

Koby Morrisette, a “budtender” at the No Worries dispensary, prepares a joint. 

 Arielle Zionts/KHN/TNS

PINE RIDGE, S.D. — In a growing number of U.S. states, people can both drink alcohol and legally smoke recreational marijuana. In others, they can use alcohol but not pot. But on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota, the opposite is true: Marijuana is legal, but booze is banned.

Citizens of the Oglala Sioux Tribe overwhelmingly voted in 2020 to legalize recreational and medical marijuana on their sprawling reservation, which has prohibited the sale and consumption of alcohol for more than 100 years.

No Worries dispensary

Shoppers visiting the No Worries dispensary in Pine Ridge, South Dakota, say marijuana is a natural way to obtain relief from mental health disorders and chronic illnesses, which are common among citizens of the Oglala Sioux Tribe. 