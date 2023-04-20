WASHINGTON — Mike Lindell, a prominent ally of former President Donald Trump, has been ordered to pay $5 million to a man who debunked Lindell’s false claims of election fraud, the plaintiff’s law firm said on Thursday.

An arbitration panel ordered Lindell, the founder of pillow manufacturer My Pillow and a well-known election conspiracy theorist, to pay cyber expert Robert Zeidman after he won a contest Lindell hosted in Nevada in July 2021.