Former President Donald Trump steps out of the Versailles Bakery in Little Havana to greet supporters, mostly Cuban exiles, after his arraignment Tuesday at the Miami federal courthouse.

 Pedro Portal/Miami Herald/TNS

Patrons at the Miami eatery Versailles cheered when Donald Trump twice declared “Food for everyone!” during a surprise stop at the Little Havana hotspot. Then he left without buying food for anyone, according to a local report.

Fresh off pleading not guilty to criminal charges in a Miami federal court, Trump was all smiles as he entered the crowded restaurant Tuesday. Well-wishers sang “Happy Birthday” to the former New Yorker on the eve of his 77th birthday.