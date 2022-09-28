FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Trump holds a rally in Wilmington, North Carolina

FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Donald Trump rallies with his supporters at Wilmington International Airport in Wilmington, North Carolina, U.S. September 23, 2022. 

 JONATHAN ERNST/REUTERS

WASHINGTON - As president, Donald Trump weighed bombing drug labs in Mexico after one of his leading public health officials came into the Oval Office, wearing a dress uniform, and said such facilities should be handled by putting "lead to target" to stop the flow of illicit substances across the border into the United States.

"He raised it several times, eventually asking a stunned Defense Secretary Mark Esper whether the United States could indeed bomb the labs," according to a new book by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman. White House officials said the official, Assistant Secretary for Health Brett Giroir, often wore his dress uniform for meetings with Trump, which confused the former president.