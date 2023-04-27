FILE PHOTO: Fox personality Tucker Carlson speaks at the 2017 Business Insider Ignition: Future of Media conference in New York

FILE PHOTO: Fox personality Tucker Carlson speaks at the 2017 Business Insider Ignition: Future of Media conference in New York, U.S., November 30, 2017. 

 LUCAS JACKSON/REUTERS

Tucker Carlson finally broke his silence, two days after the prime-time host was unexpectedly fired from Fox News - and amid fevered speculation about what the bombastic TV personality would have to say about it.

His two-minute video posted on Twitter was vague - a fiery monologue that targeted U.S. media and political parties and alluded to a post-Fox future without giving details or discussing his firing.