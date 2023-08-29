As a Chicago TV crew was covering a spike in armed robberies, their reporting took an ironic twist Monday when they were robbed at gunpoint while filming.

A reporter and photographer were about to film a live shot before 5 a.m. in the Wicker Park neighborhood, when a black SUV and a gray sedan pulled up, the Chicago Police Department said in a statement to The Washington Post. Three male suspects left the vehicles "wearing ski masks and displaying firearms" at the TV crew.