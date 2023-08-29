As a Chicago TV crew was covering a spike in armed robberies, their reporting took an ironic twist Monday when they were robbed at gunpoint while filming.
A reporter and photographer were about to film a live shot before 5 a.m. in the Wicker Park neighborhood, when a black SUV and a gray sedan pulled up, the Chicago Police Department said in a statement to The Washington Post. Three male suspects left the vehicles "wearing ski masks and displaying firearms" at the TV crew.
The men demanded money from the crew before stealing the camera used to film the story on robberies, as well as two bags of equipment and the photographer's backpack, Raza Siddiqui, president of the National Association of Broadcast Employees and Technicians Local 41, which represents TV photographers in Chicago, said to the Chicago Sun-Times.
"The offenders then took the victims' belongings before returning to the vehicles and fleeing," Chicago police spokesman Jose Lemus-Cortez told The Post.
While police did not confirm the employment of the victims, Spanish-language TV station Univision Chicago told local media that two of its employees, a 28-year-old man and a 42-year-old man who were not named, were held at gunpoint.
"They were approached with guns and robbed," Luis Godinez, vice president of news at Univision Chicago, told the Chicago Tribune. Godinez did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday morning,
No injuries were reported at the scene, police said. No suspects were in custody as of Tuesday morning, and detectives are still investigating the incident.
The robbery of the TV crew comes as Chicago police are investigating a series of at least eight armed robberies and carjackings that unfolded on Sunday night and Monday. Police have not linked any of the incidents, but have said that each case has involved a group of two to four people ambushing the victims.