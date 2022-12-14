TWITTER-ACCOUNT

Elon Musk, chief executive officer of Tesla Inc., waves while departing court during the SolarCity trial in Wilmington, Del., on July 13, 2021. 

 Al Drago/Bloomberg

A Twitter account tracking the movements of Elon Musk's private jet has been suspended from the social media platform.

As of early Wednesday morning in New York, the @elonjet page showed a message that read "account suspended" with an explanation that Twitter suspends accounts that violate the platform's rules. Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion in late October.