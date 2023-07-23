Twitter owner Elon Musk said overnight Sunday that his social media platform will retire its widely recognized blue bird logo, and eventually the Twitter name, as part of his relentless effort to overhaul the company.
Amid a series of tweets asking users whether the brand should change its default color from blue to black or white, Musk added: “Soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds.”
Musk said he would replace the famed bird with an “X,” which would match his early payment processing company X.com and the recently named parent company of Twitter, X Holdings. Musk has spoken repeatedly of his hopes to make Twitter part of an “everything app” that would include a payment system as well as communications.
“If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make go live worldwide tomorrow,” Musk tweeted. He later added, “I like the letter X.” He suggested putting the ideally “Art Deco”-style logo against a black backdrop, teasing such an image in a picture and short video.
Later on Sunday, he tweeted that the interim logo “goes live later today.”
Musk’s announcement caught Twitter employees as well as users by surprise. At midday, the company’s webpage on branding still declared: “Our logo is our most recognizable asset. That’s why we’re so protective of it.”
Branding experts and former employees, including some Musk elevated before dismissing, were openly critical of the decision.
“Looking forward to Elon stance explaining to me how destroying a universally-recognizable brand is a smart business decision,” tweeted marketing entrepreneur Ben Parr, president of Octane AI.
Ex-head of product Esther Crawford tweeted: “Corporate seppuku: destroying your own product or brand. Usually committed by new management in pursuit of cost-savings due to a lack of understanding about the core business or disregard for the customer experience. The result is a massive loss of shareholder value.”
The identity change would follow other radical changes Musk has pushed through since buying the global conversation platform for $44 billion last October.
Musk has gotten rid of three-fourths of Twitter’s staff, thrown out past rules against organized disinformation campaigns, and personally engaged with accounts previously suspended for hate speech.
To drive more users to pay $8 a month for a premium experience that includes wider distribution and the ability to edit tweets, Musk has imposed new limits on the regular interface, most recently paring back the ability to send direct messages.
The transformation has amplified hate speech and driven users and advertisers away, according to multiple studies and surveys. Attacks on gay and transgender people and ethnic minorities have surged.
Musk has said such reports are distorted, and new Twitter chief executive Linda Yaccarino said last week that “more than 99% of content users and advertisers see on Twitter is healthy” and that hate speech is being seen less often.