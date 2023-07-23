TWITTER-MUSK/LOGO

Twitter logo and a photo of Elon Musk are displayed through magnifier in this illustration taken in 2022.

 DADO RUVIC / reuters illustration

Twitter owner Elon Musk said overnight Sunday that his social media platform will retire its widely recognized blue bird logo, and eventually the Twitter name, as part of his relentless effort to overhaul the company.

Amid a series of tweets asking users whether the brand should change its default color from blue to black or white, Musk added: “Soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds.”