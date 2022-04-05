For months, Twitter has been building out a new safety tool aimed at making it easier for users to tune out harassment, including by automatically blocking "uninvited" messages.
But the social network is still grappling with whether those protections should extend to politicians, who free speech advocates fear could use the features to silence critics.
The dynamic highlights a tricky trade-off for platforms: oftentimes the same tools that could be used to shield public officials from violent or hateful posts could serve to muzzle dissenting viewpoints.
The issue crystallized over the weekend after a prominent health-care activist, Laura Marston, reported being automatically blocked by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's campaign account.
Marston had repeatedly tweeted at the account criticizing a House bill to cap the monthly cost of insulin. A spokesman for Pelosi's campaign declined to comment.
The move appeared to conflict with Twitter's stated policies.
In September, Twitter announced it was testing a new "Safety Mode" that users could enable, which "temporarily blocks accounts for seven days for using potentially harmful language - such as insults or hateful remarks - or sending repetitive and uninvited replies or mentions."
Article 19, a prominent digital rights group, called it "another step in the right direction towards making Twitter a safe place to participate in the public conversation without fear of abuse."
At the time, spokesperson Trenton Kennedy told The Washington Post that Twitter would initially be "excluding official political organizations, elected officials and political candidates" from using the feature, citing concerns about "the potential for silencing of counter-speech."
Twitter spokesperson Tatiana Britt confirmed Monday that Pelosi's campaign account was granted access to the feature "in error," and that this access "has since been reversed."
The company said its policy remains the same as it continues to test and expand who has access to the feature: that politicians and political groups won't be allowed to use them.
"Throughout the beta, we'll explore ways to evaluate the feature's impact before making it available to everyone," Britt said in a statement to The Post.
Twitter's "Safety Mode" rollout has revived the debate about whether public officials should be able to block users from seeing and reacting to their posts online.
Kate Ruane, who served as senior legislative counsel at the American Civil Liberties Union at the time, told me in September that while the safety feature "could be a really good thing for most Twitter users," public officials using it would raise concerns about citizens being cut off from information provided by their government leaders and unable to respond.
If politicians used the tools to block reactions to controversial decisions, she said, it "triggers constitutional scrutiny and is likely going to fail constitutional scrutiny."
But online safety tools can be crucial for women and people of color, particularly those in the public sphere who often face a barrage of hateful and threatening messages online.
Free speech advocates have already notched major legal wins against politicians who block users. Most prominently, a federal judge ruled in 2018 that President Donald Trump violated the Constitution by blocking users on his personal Twitter account, which the judge ruled constituted a "designated public forum" protected under citizens' First Amendment rights.
In Pelosi's case, the account that automatically blocked users was a campaign account, not her official congressional account.
"It's perfectly constitutional for candidates for office to use blocking tools while they're campaigning, because campaign speech is not subject to First Amendment limitations," Alex Abdo, litigation director at the Knight First Amendment Institute, told me.
He added, "But it would be a shame if these tools were used not just to block harassment but to silence political disagreement."
On the other hand, by blocking politicians from utilizing the new safety features, it leaves them exposed to more harassment and vitriol online.
Some studies have found that social media can be an especially hostile environment for women and people of color, and so government officials from those underrepresented groups may be particularly vulnerable to harassment without added safeguards.
While Twitter is standing pat on its policy for now, it notably has declined to say whether it will continue to exclude politicians from using the tools after it finishes testing them.
If Twitter reverses course, it could spawn more legal challenges against public officials that use the features. If it doesn't, politicians will have one less way to try to escape harassment on the site.