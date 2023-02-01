USA-ZOO/MONKEYS

An emperor tamarin monkey, one of two that were discovered missing by Dallas Zoo on January 30, 2023, is seen sitting on a railing at an abandoned home in Dallas County, Texas, U.S. in this image released January 31, 2023. Dallas Police Department/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT.

Two emperor tamarin monkeys that suspiciously disappeared earlier this week from the Dallas Zoo after their habitat was intentionally compromised have been found and returned to the zoo, police said.

The monkeys were discovered in an abandoned home in the city of Lancaster, a suburb just south of Dallas, the Dallas Police Department tweeted late on Tuesday, along with a photograph of one of the animals perched in a closet.