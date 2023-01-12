Paramedics Peggy Finley, right, and Peter Cadiga

Paramedics Peggy Finley, right, and Peter Cadigan, center, strap Earl Moore Jr. to a gurney before loading him into an ambulance on Dec. 18, 2022. Minutes later, Moore died by suffocating from “positional asphyxia,” which led Finley and Cadigan to be charged with first-degree murder. 

 Courtesy Sangamon County

Two paramedics were supposed to help Earl Moore Jr. last month as he endured hallucinations brought on by alcohol withdrawal. Instead, they killed him, authorities said.

Police officers were the first to arrive to the house in Springfield, Ill., after receiving a call from a man in distress on Dec. 18. Finding Moore lying in his bed, incoherent but not in immediate danger, they radioed for paramedics to provide medical help. Peggy Finley, 44, and Peter Cadigan, 50, both emergency medical technicians with the private company LifeStar Ambulance Service, got there some 15 minutes later, around 2:20 a.m.