ROME -- Two skeletons have been found in the ruins of Pompeii, the ancient Roman city wiped out by an eruption of volcano Mount Vesuvius nearly 2,000 years ago, the Italian Culture Ministry said on Tuesday.

The skeletons were recovered from a building known as the "House of the Painters at Work," and are probably of two men in their 50s who died in an earthquake that accompanied the eruption, a ministry statement said.