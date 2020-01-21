Traveling on an Amtrak train from Chicago to the Bloomington-Normal, Illinois, station costs $16 per person each way. And it would cost the same for most of the passengers traveling with the Chicago-based disability-rights advocacy group Access Living.
Everyone, that is, except for two of the group’s passengers in wheelchairs. For them, it was going to cost more than $25,000.
That’s the soaring ticket price estimate Amtrak sent to Access Living earlier this month for the roughly two-hour train ride, saying that, as part of a new policy, Amtrak would no longer be paying for the costs associated with “reconfiguring” a train to make special accommodations.
Access Living had five people who needed wheelchair accommodations but the train had only three wheelchair-accessible seats. Amtrak said it would cost thousands to add two more, according to emails between Amtrak and Access Living provided to The Washington Post.
“At first, we thought it was a typo,” Bridget Hayman, a spokeswoman for Access Living, told The Post on Monday night.
On Monday, Amtrak apologized to Access Living and walked back the costly estimate for the group, agreeing to make space and accommodate everyone at the regular rate of $16 per person, according to Hayman and a statement from the company sent to The Post. The reversal follows days of public backlash since NPR first reported the story Friday.
Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., a combat veteran who uses a wheelchair, called the situation “outrageous” on Sunday and demanded Amtrak eliminate this policy.
In a statement to The Post late Monday, Amtrak said the policy is undergoing “further review,” and the company has contacted Duckworth’s office to schedule a meeting.