Two exceptionally rare Rembrandt portraits long forgotten by scholars of the Dutch master have been rediscovered after almost two centuries by a British auctioneer, who stumbled upon the works during a routine valuation of a family's private art collection.

The oval-shaped oil portraits, signed and dated by Rembrandt van Rijn in 1635, depict a wealthy elderly couple in Leiden, Netherlands. The two were linked to the painter through their son, who had married into Rembrandt's family.