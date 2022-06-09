Two rescued from chocolate vat at Pennsylvania Mars Inc candy factory Reuters Jun 9, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save WASHINGTON — Firefighters from Elizabethtown, Pa., extracted two people from a vat of chocolate after they had fallen in earlier Thursday, a communications supervisor for Lancaster County said.PennLive.com reported that the chocolate in the tank was about waist-high at the Mars Inc. factory in Lancaster County, Pa., and that the people were unhurt but unable to get out on their own.The trouble started around 1:51 p.m., the county official said. Officials did not say how the people became trapped in the chocolate vat.Local TV station WHTM said that the first person was extracted at 3:10 p.m. and the second 15 minutes later. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Can magic help to protect nature? This woman thinks so Candace Buckner: In the NBA Finals, the rules aren't always the rules {{title}} Most Popular Mass. man to serve 41 months in prison after taking 'cooking' class Spotify podcasters are making $18,000 a month with nothing but white noise Man in Boston street plays The Lumineers song ‘Ophelia’, then the band joins with him Road to NH leads to $1 million jackpot as lighting strikes third time at 'lucky' Methuen store Prankster crashes NRA meeting, mocks group's 'thoughts and prayers' Man meets his 90-year-old half-brother for first time Buzz builds for new Adam Sandler movie 'Hustle' out on Netflix Driverless trucks to deliver toilet paper to Dallas Sam's Clubs Australians gag as KFC uses cabbage for lettuce in burgers amid shortages LeBron James reaches billionaire status Editorial Cartoon: Mallard Fillmore Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Editorial Cartoon: Steve Breen Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Editorial Cartoon: Mallard Fillmore Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email