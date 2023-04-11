UK-VAPE

A customer in Sacramento, California, exhales a vapor cloud while using an electronic cigarette.

 reuters/David Paul Morris

One million people in England will be offered the chance to drop their cigarettes and pick up a vape under government plans to help people quit smoking.

Described as a world first by officials, the “swap to stop” program will see nearly one in five smokers in England provided with a vaping starter kit, as well as behavioral support to help them kick the habit.