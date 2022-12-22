Life expectancy

The fentanyl overdose death of a 39-year-old woman in San Diego last month is investigated by Homeland Security agent Ed Byrne, right, and Lt. Ken Impellizeri of San Diego Police.  

 Salwan Georges/Washington Post

U.S. life expectancy continued its steady, alarming decline in 2021, as covid-19 and illegal drugs took the lives of hundreds of thousands of Americans, according to final government data released Thursday.

Even as some peer nations began to bounce back from the toll of the pandemic, life expectancy in the U.S. dropped to 76.4 years at birth, down from 77 in 2020, according to data from the National Center for Health Statistics. That means Americans can expect to live as long as they did in 1996 - a dismal benchmark for a reliable measure of health that should rise steadily in an affluent, developed nation. (In August, using preliminary data, the agency had pegged life expectancy in 2021 at 76.1 years.)