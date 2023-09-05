Tennis: US Open

Alexander Zverev of Germany hits a ball into the crowd after defeating Jannik Sinner of Italy on day eight of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.  

 Danielle Parhizkaran/USA TODAY Sports

A spectator was ejected from a U.S. Open tennis match early Tuesday morning after Alexander Zverev, who is German, complained that the man was singing "the anthem of Hitler from back in the day."

Zverev, the No. 12 seed, was serving at 2-2 in the fourth set of his match against No. 6 Jannik Sinner when he suddenly approached chair umpire James Keothavong and pointed toward a fan sitting in a section behind the umpire.

Alexander Zverev of Germany gestures to a heckler who was later removed from the match on day eight of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.  