FILE PHOTO: Customer buys Powerball lottery ticket in New York

FILE PHOTO: A customer purchases a ticket for the Powerball jackpot at a newsstand in New York City, U.S., November 7, 2022.  

 BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS

ATLANTA - After hours of delay, Powerball officials on Tuesday morning completed the drawing for a record-breaking $2.04 billion jackpot, potentially ending the suspense for the hordes of Americans who snapped up tickets in hopes of striking it rich.

The drawing, which was initially scheduled for 10:59 p.m. EST (0400 GMT) on Monday, followed a drawing on Saturday that was the 40th in a row without someone winning the big prize, which grows larger each time it goes unclaimed.