Police officers try to transport victims found at an accident site following an avalanche the previous day, in the village of Otari in Nagano Prefecture, central Japan, January 30, 2023, in this photo taken by Kyodo. 

TOKYO  - One of two foreign men swept up in an avalanche in Japan while back-country skiing in the central prefecture of Nagano and found without vital signs on Monday was U.S. professional skier Kyle Smaine, an outdoor magazine said.

The men were among five foreigners engulfed in Sunday's avalanche, which took place at about 2:30 p.m. (0530 GMT) on the eastern slope of Mount Hakuba Norikura in the ski resort, a Nagano police spokesperson said.

Rescue workers ride a gondola at a ski resort as they take part in a search for missing skiers following an avalanche the previous day, in the village of Otari in Nagano Prefecture, central Japan, Jannuary 30, 2023, in this photo taken by Kyodo. 