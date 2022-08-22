Fritz Sam started his day driving an Uber in New York City, just as he had for the past seven years. But moments into his second ride, his morning took a terrifying turn.

Suddenly, he found himself sprinting toward a burning building. He had picked up a passenger, Jemimah James Wei, around 8 a.m. in Brooklyn on Wednesday. She was headed to LaGuardia Airport to catch a 10 a.m. flight to Vermont.