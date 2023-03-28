LONDON -- Britain's Prince Harry has accused Buckingham Palace in court documents of withholding information from him about phone-hacking and said he was exposing the alleged wrongdoing by tabloid "criminals" out of love for his country.

In a witness statement to London's High Court where he and six other figures are suing Associated Newspapers, the publisher of the Daily Mail, over phone-hacking and other privacy breaches, Harry again criticized the monarchy for its complicity with the tabloid press.