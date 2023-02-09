Little Round Top Hill in 2013

Two children play near a cannon on Little Round Top Hill in 2013.  

 Michel du Cille/Washington Post

An unexploded artillery shell that probably came from the Civil War's Battle of Gettysburg was found on the battlefield Wednesday, a spokesman for military park said Thursday.

The shell was found near Little Round Top, a hill that was the site of fierce fighting during the three-day battle in July 1863 between the Union and Confederate armies in southern Pennsylvania.