Unexploded artillery shell found on Gettysburg battlefield By Michael E. Ruane The Washington Post Feb 9, 2023 Feb 9, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Two children play near a cannon on Little Round Top Hill in 2013. Michel du Cille/Washington Post An unexploded artillery shell that probably came from the Civil War's Battle of Gettysburg was found on the battlefield Wednesday, a spokesman for military park said Thursday.The shell was found near Little Round Top, a hill that was the site of fierce fighting during the three-day battle in July 1863 between the Union and Confederate armies in southern Pennsylvania.The area has been undergoing an 18-month rehabilitation project and has been closed to the public since July. The shell was reportedly destroyed by a military ordnance disposal team.