Universal

Universal Studios theme park stands in Orlando, Florida on June 5, 2020.  

 Zack Wittman/Bloomberg

Comcast's Universal Parks & Resorts division is planning two new regional developments in Texas and Nevada to capitalize on the growing popularity of out-of-home entertainment.

The company plans to build a family-focused resort aimed specifically at younger kids on 97 acres of land it's acquired in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas. It will include rides, shows and a hotel, as well as character meet and greets tied to the company's library of film and TV properties, which include Minions and Shrek.