TAMPA, Fla. — It is an unlikely modern-day business that has an unlikely owner.
Shelby McIntyre opened a video store on Nov. 15 in the year 2021.
“Yeah, I know it’s 2021 and not 1981,” McIntyre said with a laugh. “My family and friends have been asking me that for weeks. They think I’m crazy to open a video store when everyone has moved to streaming.”
What’s more, McIntyre is legally blind.
He must zoom his computer screen to 400% when doing inventory and use a digital magnifying glass to read DVD cases.
As for watching movies, “they’re fuzzy, but that’s OK,” he said. “I’ve seen almost everything here already.”
Viper Video, located at 706 W. Martin Luther King Blvd., sells movies of all genres, but focuses of classic fantasy, horror and science fiction.
It carries original VHS tapes, but McIntyre expects customers to primarily come for the re-releases of classics via 4K Blu-ray box sets, some of which include deleted scenes, director’s commentary and a book detailing the production.
The store has such box sets for the original Dune, The Shining, Children of the Corn and He Came from the Swamp.
Viper Video is also independent film friendly. Local filmmakers can drop off DVDs and cut a deal with McIntyre.
An hour before opening the store for the first time, Tampa filmmaker Joel Wynkoop, known as king of the B-movies for having nearly 200 low budget film credits, started a “Joel Wynkoop Section.”
“Let’s be honest, this is not the type of store for the guy who watches Fast & Furious,” McIntyre said. “This is a place for hardcore collectors who still want a movie they can hold and pick up and put on display. They want beautifully crafted box sets of classics restored in 4K with extra features.”
There are other Tampa stores that sell videos. Chains like Walmart have bins. Sound Exchange sells used DVDs.
But McIntyre thinks Viper Video is Tampa’s only true video store, excluding those that focus on adult films.
His business model has worked before at the same location.
Viper Video took over the storefront previously used by Grindhouse Video, which carried the same sort of inventory.
Grindhouse Video suspended brick and mortar operations at the start of the pandemic and focused on internet sales.
Then, around six months ago, McIntyre said, owner Mike Sandlin announced the store was permanently closed and he was moving to Knoxville, Tenn.
“When he opened Grindhouse seven years ago, I was kicking myself for not coming up with the idea first,” McIntyre said. “It was a brilliant idea. So, when he said he was moving, I said I want to fill that void. Mike was supportive. He didn’t want to leave his customers without an option. A lot of this inventory came from him.”