There’s more information to unpack in the ongoing unsolicited packages saga.
After numerous Americans reported receiving mysterious packages of seeds in the mail recently, the Better Business Bureau issued a warning about a “scam” that involves unexpected Amazon boxes showing up at people’s homes.
“Why would such merchandise be sent to you if you didn’t request it?” the bureau wrote Monday. “The companies, usually foreign, third-party sellers that are sending the items are simply using your address that they discovered online. Their intention is to make it appear as though you wrote a glowing online review of their merchandise, and that you are a verified buyer of that merchandise.”
The warning continued: “They then post a fake, positive review to improve their products’ ratings, which means more sales for them.”
The BBB said items in the boxes, which appear to be from Amazon or other retailers, can include a humidifier, a hand warmer or a Bluetooth speaker, among other types of products.
Recipients shouldn’t view the unordered boxes as a surprise gift, the bureau said. It’s believed to be part of a scam referred to as “brushing.”
“The fact that someone was able to have the items sent to you as if you purchased them indicates that they probably have some of your personal information such as your name, address, and possibly, your phone number,” reads the announcement. “Once the information is out there on the internet, it could be used for numerous crooked enterprises.”
The BBB encourages recipients to notify the retailer whose logo is used on the packaging, and says people should change their passwords on various personal accounts to protect their privacy. Legally, recipients are allowed to keep the contents of the packages.
This week’s warning by the BBB comes shortly after officials in every state, as well as the United States Department of Agriculture, advised people not to open or plant the contents of unsolicited packages with seeds inside. The packages typically have Chinese labels.
Last week, the USDA confirmed the seeds are herbs, vegetables and flowers, but did not confirm whether they were coming from China.
___