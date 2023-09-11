NORWAY-WINDFARM/PROTESTS

Indigenous Sami activist Mihkkal Haetta, 22, poses for a picture in front of his lavvo, a Sami tent, erected in protest outside the Norwegian Parliament, in Oslo, Norway September 11, 2023. REUTERS/Gwladys Fouche

 GWLADYS FOUCHE

OSLO -- An Indigenous Sami activist set up camp outside the Norwegian parliament on Monday to protest against wind turbines built on land traditionally used by Sami reindeer herders, saying he will stay there as long as the turbines remain in place.

Norway's supreme court in October 2021 ruled that two wind farms built at Fosen in central Norway, part of Europe's largest onshore wind farm, violated Sami rights under international conventions. But the turbines remain in operation today.