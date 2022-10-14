FILE PHOTO: Actor Robbie Coltrane talks during a media preview of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter-Diagon Alley at the Universal Orlando Resort in Orlando

 Actor Robbie Coltrane talks during a media preview of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter-Diagon Alley at the Universal Orlando Resort in Orlando, Florida, on June 19, 2014.  

 David Manning/Reuters

LONDON -- Robbie Coltrane, the larger-than-life Scottish actor who played Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, died on Friday at the age of 72, his agent said.

Coltrane's more than four-decade-long career ranged from roles in the James Bond films "GoldenEye" and "The World Is Not Enough," to the lead in the 1990s British TV series "Cracker," as criminal psychologist Dr. Edward 'Fitz' Fitzgerald.