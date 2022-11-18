FILE PHOTO: 2019 American Music Awards - Show - Los Angeles, California, U.S.

Taylor Swift performs a medley during the 2019 American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 24, 2019.

 Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

LOS ANGELES - Pop superstar Taylor Swift said on Friday it was "excruciating" for her to watch fans struggle to secure tickets for her upcoming U.S. tour after she had been assured that Ticketmaster could handle large demand.

The New York Times reported that the U.S. Justice Department was investigating whether Ticketmaster parent Live Nation Entertainment had abused its power over the multibillion-dollar live music industry.