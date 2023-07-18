USA-LOTTERY/

Tickets for the Mega Millions and Powerball Jackpots combined to $1.2 billion are seen inside a store, in Port Washington, New York, U.S., July 11, 2023. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

 SHANNON STAPLETON

The Powerball jackpot has reached a whopping $1 billion for only the third time in the game's history after another Monday night drawing produced no winning ticket.

The Monday drawing was the 38th in a row without someone winning the top prize, which increases every time the jackpot goes unclaimed. To win big, a ticket holder has to match all six numbers drawn.