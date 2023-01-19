The Agriculture Department announced new guidelines for products labeled "organic," a term that has been increasingly abused as shoppers have sought healthier, environmentally friendly food.

The USDA has a strict definition of "certified organic," allowing the label to be used only for products that meet certain standards for soil quality, animal-raising practices, pest and weed control, and use of additives. The updates issued by the agency Thursday aim to close loopholes that allowed ingredients that don't meet the criteria to infiltrate the supply chain.