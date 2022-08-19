Boxing - Oleksandr Usyk v Anthony Joshua - WBA, WBO and IBF Heavyweight World Title - Weigh-in

Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua go head to head during the weigh-in as promoter Eddie Hearn looks on.

 ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS

Ukraine's defending world champion Oleksandr Usyk and British challenger Anthony Joshua hit the scales heavier than before ahead of their heavyweight title rematch in Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

Usyk weighed in at 100.5kg (15st 11lbs and 10oz), barely changed from before although still the heaviest of his career, while Joshua was 110.9kg (17st 6lbs and 8oz) -- four pounds more than when he lost the titles last September in London.