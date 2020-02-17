PLYMOUTH, MA — Visitors to Plymouth, MA., who walked the waterfront Monday were greeted by monuments that had been vandalized by graffiti.
Red spray paint was found on Plymouth Rock, the Pilgrim Maiden statue, two scallop shells, and a commemorative bench.
“Seeing this type of disrespect for the historic reminders of the Mayflower story is both sad and unsettling,” said Lea Filson, executive director of See Plymouth. “The outpouring of concern and anger over the incident has been a positive ending to a thoughtless gesture.”
“As Plymouth commemorates the 400th anniversary of the landing of the Mayflower this year, we have already begun welcoming international and domestic visitors,” Filson said. “The waterfront and the historic district are safe, well lit, and will continue to welcome all who visit.”
The four defaced objects are among many monuments, museums, attractions, restaurants, and educational programs offered in Plymouth, MA.
The graffiti was removed within a few hours, officials said.