"Wheel of Fortune" hosts Pat Sajak, left, and Vanna White walk onstage as they are inducted into the National Association of Broadcasters Broadcasting Hall of Fame at the Encore Las Vegas on April 9, 2018, in Las Vegas.
Vanna White apparently will keep her job on “Wheel of Fortune” when Ryan Seacrest begins hosting next year — but with a caveat.
The longtime letter-turner has reportedly agreed to be paid $100,000 an episode for “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.”
While White is said to have requested half of the reported $400,000-per-episode salary that retiring host Pat Sajak made, producers at Sony allegedly wouldn’t pay her that amount for the regular, non-celebrity syndicated show.
According to TMZ, White settled for a lower amount that is still a “meaningful bump” to her previous contract.
The 66-year-old has reportedly been earning $3 million per year and hasn’t received a raise in 18 years, while Sajak’s most recent contract paid him $15 million.
“After 41 years as a model employee and more the face of that show than him, asking for 50% of what he makes seems like a no-brainer,” a source told the outlet.
Although negotiations for her to continue appearing on the main show have purportedly been paused by the writers’ strike, the parties have seemingly been far apart.
“It’s gonna get ugly if they [Sony] don’t get more serious,” one source said.
Sajak, 76, and White have co-hosted “Wheel” since 1981. In 2021, they both signed new deals to remain as the stars of “America’s Game” until 2024.
In June, Sajak revealed that the 2023-24 season will be his last.
Weeks later, Seacrest was announced as Sajak’s replacement.
“I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak,” he shared on social media. “I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them.”