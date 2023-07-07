Britney Spears and Victor Wembanyama

 WIRE SERVICES

The security guard at the center of the Britney Spears/Victor Wembanyama slap incident will not be facing criminal charges after police determined Spears inadvertently “hit herself in the face” when her hand was pushed off the NBA star.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said Friday their investigation into the incident, which is now complete, did not find the security guard accused of slapping Spears to have willfully or unlawfully used force against her.