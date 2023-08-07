Video shows burglar pausing to cuddle dog before stealing bike By Marisa Iati The Washington Post Aug 7, 2023 Aug 7, 2023 Updated 22 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save The burglar had just stepped out of the garage with a $1,300 bicycle when one of the home’s residents came bounding outside.The household’s golden retriever wanted some pets.“Hi, buddy,” the man told the fluffy watchdog as it leaped up to kiss him during the July 15 burglary.Chuckling, the man wheeled the Electra 3-speed bike back inside the San Diego garage and leaned it against a shelf, surveillance video shared by the city’s police department shows.It was an unusual detour for a bike theft, which bike registry Project 529 estimates happens 2 million times in North America each year.Police asked anyone who recognizes the man in the video or the stolen bike to help identify the suspect.The 2019 black bicycle has “8-ball” caps on its tire valves, an “8-ball” logo on its frame and a black-and-white checkered pattern on the rear wheel frame.After returning to the garage, the burglar lavished affection on his enthusiastic greeter.“You’re so cool. Come here,” he told the dog, bending down to cup its face. “You’re the coolest dog I’ve ever known. I love you, too. You’re a sweetheart.”Then the man apparently became concerned that the dog had a clear path to running away.“Where’s your dad?” he asked the retriever while rubbing its belly. “Your dad should know enough not to leave the garage open.”Then he called out toward the open door of the home: “Dad! Where are you?”After professing his love to the dog one more time, the burglar grabbed the bike by the handles and wheeled it away.The golden retriever, meanwhile, watched him leave — tail still wagging. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY William Friedkin, acclaimed 'Exorcist' director, dead at 87 Pollution on Seine scuppers Open Water Swimming World Cup Warner Bros movie 'Barbie' ticket sales top $1 billion {{title}} Most Popular Mega Millions jackpot soars to $1.25 billion with no big winner yet Treat Williams' cause of death determined; driver charged in fatal Vt. motorcycle accident Peter Somssich & Kent Howard: International leaders in the green hydrogen revolution Mark Margolis, ‘Breaking Bad’ and ‘Better Call Saul’ actor, dies at 83 Lizzo allegedly threatened to hit former dancer accusing her of harassment Dua Lipa sued by 'talk box' musician in latest 'Levitating' lawsuit Tom Brady becomes minority owner of English soccer team Cape Cod Lavender Farm celebrates the ‘most versatile plant on earth’ Pollution on Seine scuppers Open Water Swimming World Cup Warner Bros movie 'Barbie' ticket sales top $1 billion Editorial Cartoon: Gary Varvel Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Editorial Cartoon: Chip Bok Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Editorial Cartoon: Mallard Fillmore Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email