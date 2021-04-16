Viola Davis has another prestigious honor to add to her growing list of accolades.
The Emmy, Golden Globe, Oscar and Tony Award winning actress has been named Woman of the Year by Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals.
On Friday, the group, which has been doling out the honor since 1951, recognizing people in entertainment, announced Davis will be feted at the April 22 online ceremony, where she will be presented her ceremonial pudding pot.
“Viola has inspired our company with her incredible grit and determination, and we cannot wait to celebrate her successes, strong character and wonderful talent,” Hasty Pudding Award president Jessica Moore said in a statement.
Due to the pandemic, Hasty Pudding’s traditional parade through the streets of Cambridge, Mass., will not take place. The 30-minute Zoom webinar will include a celebratory roast, a moderated discussion and a speech from Davis.
“We’re very excited to honor Viola Davis as our 71st Woman of the Year because of her immense impact in Hollywood, especially in such a historic and difficult year for the arts,” event producer Natalie Needle said.
On March 15, Davis became the Academy Awards’ most nominated Black female actor ever when she landed her fourth nomination for her lead role in Netflix’s “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”
The Julliard School-trained thespian is in good company with the Hasty Pudding honor; previous winners include fellow Academy Award winners Meryl Streep, Katharine Hepburn, Halle Berry and Helen Mirren.
The Hasty Pudding Institute is recognized as the oldest theatrical organization in the United States.
In 2017, the esteemed Rhode Island College alum was awarded the Harvard Foundation’s 2017 Artist of the Year medal during the 32nd annual Cultural Rhythms Festival.