A handful of Eastern tiger salamanders.

 J.D. Kleopfer/Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources

The Eastern tiger salamander had lived in the mid-Atlantic region since the ice ages: Its presence can be traced back 14,000 years along Virginia’s coastal plains, and 400,000 years in the Blue Ridge Mountains.

But after centuries of habitat destruction, the black and yellowish-green salamander is listed as endangered in the Delmarva Peninsula region, found only on private lands east of Interstate 95.