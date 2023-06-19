NETHERLANDS-REMBRANDT/

For fans of Dutch master Rembrandt, famed body artists Schiffmacher & Veldhoen offer tattoos of some of his most iconic works in a pop-up studio installed in his former house in Amsterdam, Netherlands June 19, 2023. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

 PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW

AMSTERDAM -- Renowned body artist Henk Schiffmacher and his team are offering tattoos of Dutch master Rembrandt van Rijn's most iconic works in a pop-up studio installed at the painter's former house and now museum in Amsterdam.

The event has been dubbed "A Poor Man's Rembrandt," referring to the low cost of a tattoo -- depending on the size between 100 and 250 euros ($273) -- compared to a Rembrandt painting, though no less carefully produced.