As the British royals descend on Boston Wednesday and President Joe Biden returns to Massachusetts on Friday, AAA Northeast urged motorists to ride the MBTA or pursue alternative transportation options to avoid what they forecast as “royally difficult traffic.”

Will and Kate, the prince and princess of Wales, will attend a welcome ceremony at Boston City Hall Wednesday afternoon, in the lead-up to their Earthshot Prize ceremony at MGM Music Hall on Friday. During their visit, the royal itinerary includes trips to Greentown Labs in Somerville, nonprofit Roca in Chelsea, the Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University, and the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Dorchester.