Waiting on Rihanna, shrieking at a roach and counting the cats at the Met Gala

  Updated
Janelle Monae poses at the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute with this year's theme "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty", in New York City, New York, U.S., May 1, 2023.  

After one pandemic shutdown and two years of recovery, the Met Gala was back in full force on the first Monday of May, which is to say that the red carpet featured two pregnancy reveals (congrats to Serena Williams and Karlie Kloss), three people dressed as cats, one very brave cockroach and one endless wait for Rihanna (worth it, as always).

Cats, cats, cats were the theme of the night, which was in honor of Karl Lagerfeld, the prolific, brilliant, eccentric late fashion designer known for hair-raisingly problematic opinions on everything from #MeToo to the Holocaust. But the fashion world forgives very easily, and on Monday night, it would seem that beyond his fashion work, he was most affectionately known for doting on his Birman cat, Choupette.

An error occurred