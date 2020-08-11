BATON ROUGE, La. -- Three months after ABC's "American Idol" named its 2020 winner virtually, the search is on for the next superstar.
For the first time, auditions for the reality singing competition series will be virtual as well in an event called "Idol Across America," which starts Monday.
"Remote auditions will take place across all 50 states plus Washington, D.C., for the first time since the show's inception, making auditions easier than ever," an ABC press release says. "The kickoff to Season 4 will give hopefuls the chance to showcase their talents from anywhere in America, across any official audition date and face-to-face with an 'American Idol' producer, staying true to its roots by providing aspiring Idols real-time feedback on their journey to being crowned the next American Idol."
Will 2021 be the year Louisiana gets its second "Idol"? Livingston's Laine Hardy brought the title home to the Bayou State in 2019. Since then, Hardy has released several singles, toured nationally, and the last few months has had a successful online tour.
Audition dates are as follows:
- Delaware, Florida and Ohio (Monday)
- Louisiana, Missouri and Wisconsin (Wednesday)
- -- Arizona, Oregon and Washington (Friday)
- Georgia, Maryland, Washington D.C. and Rhode Island (Sunday)
- Open Call Auditions (Aug. 17)
- -- Alabama, Arkansas and Kansas (Aug. 18)
- Idaho, New Mexico and Utah (Aug. 20)
- Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Texas (Aug. 22)
- Michigan, Tennessee and Virginia (Aug. 24)
- Open Call Auditions (Aug. 25)
- Iowa, Mississippi and Oklahoma (Aug. 26)
- Illinois, Indiana and Minnesota (Aug. 28)
- Connecticut, New Jersey and New York (Aug. 30)
- Colorado, Montana, Nevada and Wyoming (Sept. 1)
- Maine, South Carolina and West Virginia (Sept. 3)
- Alaska, California and Hawaii (Sept. 5)
- Kentucky, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania (Sept. 7)
- Massachusetts, North Carolina and Vermont (Sept. 9)
