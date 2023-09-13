2023 MTV Video Music Awards in Newark

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is a phenomenon that has inspired screams of joy and anguish, a Morgan Stanley report and a Senate hearing. Now, there's a job chronicling all of it.

Gannett wants to hire a "Taylor Swift Reporter" for USA Today and The Tennessean who can "capture the music and cultural impact" of the 33-year-old singer and songwriter, according to a posting on its jobs site.

