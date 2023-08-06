Premiere of "Barbie" in London

Margot Robbie attends the European premiere of "Barbie" in London, Britain, July 12, 2023. REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska/File Photo

 MAJA SMIEJKOWSKA

NEW YORK -- The blockbuster film "Barbie" has topped $1 billion in box office ticket sales worldwide since its July 21 debut, Warner Bros. Pictures, a unit of Warner Bros. Discovery, announced on Sunday.

In a statement, Warner Bros. said the fantasy -- comedy movie has taken in $459 million from domestic theaters -- counting the United States and Canada -- and another $572.1 million overseas since it hit theaters, for a total of $1.0315 billion. The figure was confirmed by media analytics firm Comscore.