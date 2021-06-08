Washington state residents can now get a free joint with their vaccine.
The state's liquor and cannabis board announced on Monday that to encourage coronavirus vaccinations it will temporarily allow state-licensed cannabis retailers to provide a free joint to adults who get their first or second dose at a vaccine clinic at one of the locations.
It's the latest in an ever-expanding list of incentives popping up across the county meant to push people to get their shots. "Joints for jabs" promotions have been around for months, with local cannabis activist groups and dispensaries offering joints to the vaccinated. Now, a state is promoting the program.
Washington's "joints for jabs" program is running from June 7-12. Licensed cannabis retailers can provide one free pre-rolled joint to adults who get a first or second coronavirus vaccine dose at a participating vaccine clinic event at the retail location.
Washington's program to push more shots in arms also comes amid a waning vaccination pace nationwide. The United States has recently averaged fewer than 1 million shots per day, a decline of more than two-thirds from a mid-April peak of more than 3.3 million doses per day, according to data tracked by The Washington Post.